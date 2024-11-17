Medema, Joyce Ilene



Joyce Ilene (Wierenga) Medema was born on May 24, 1939, in Clinton, Iowa to Ida Mae (Graham) Dykema and Howard J. Wierenga. She married her high school sweetheart, Alan H. Medema, on June 20, 1956, in the Methodist Church in Albany, Illinois. They farmed together for 49 years and lived on Hillside Road west of Morrison for most of the 63 years of their marriage. Joyce was the first member of the Albany Methodist Church and after her marriage the Ebenezer Reformed Church of Morrison. She was a member of its Philathea Society and the Vintage People. Joyce was a former Morrison Historical Society board member and Morrison Hospital Pink Lady. She served as an election judge for Union Grove Township for many years. Joyce attended Albany Grade School, Fulton High School and was a graduate of the American Institute of Commerce Business School in Davenport, Iowa. She retired after working for 13 years with the Clinton County WIC Program. She previously worked for the Clinton Herald, Kelly Temporary Services and Petersen-Harned-VonMaur in Clinton, Iowa. Alan and Joyce enjoyed many years of fun antiquing together. Joyce did scrapbook and made crafts. She also made quilts, knitted, liked to garden and did lots of canning. She cherished the monthly trips to Ohio to be involved in her grandson's activities. Her life was filled with love, laughter, friends and family. Joyce especially delighted in being a grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Mays; grandsons, Benjamin and Bartholomew Mays; sister, Paula Custer; step-brother, Don Dykema; step-sister, Pat Rizzo; nieces, Monica Custer, Auna Wierenga and Suzanne Wierenga; nephews, Duane and Dan Wierenga. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard Wierenga and Ida Mae Dykema; step-father, Jay Dykema; brothers, Darrell and Loren Wierenga; son, Joel Medema; husband, Alan Medema and aunt, Hazel VenHuizen. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E Park St. Morrison, IL 61270 in memory of Joyce. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com