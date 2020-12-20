MEEKER, Dan Ernest



Dan Ernest Meeker; father of Amy Meeker and Julie Meeker-Kishler (Kurt Kishler) and grandfather of Daniel Kishler; brother of David Meeker. Preceded in death by his wife



Betty (Brown) Meeker, parents Jack and Audrey Meeker, and brother Paul Meeker. Passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 79. Dan was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. He was also a Past Master of Jefferson Lodge #90. After retiring from Meeker Plumbing and Heating, he enjoyed time with the Middletown High School Class of 1959 social group as well as volunteering at



Atrium Medical Center. The family has decided to postpone a celebration of life until social gatherings are safer for all to



attend. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's UCC, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or a favorite charity. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com for online condolences.

