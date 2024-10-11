Mefford, Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Mefford, 88 of Springfield, passed away at his residence on October 8, 2024 and went home to be with the Lord. He was born December 28, 1935 near South Charleston at the country home of his parents, Harlan E. & Gladys C. (Carper) Mefford. Don graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1953, where shortly thereafter he met the love of his life and future wife, Barbara J. Markley. They dated from 1958-1959 and didn't go a single day without seeing each other. They were married on April 17, 1959, and went on to raise their two children, Chad and Kila, in the home that Don mostly built himself. Don was a devoted husband and father who truly loved spending time with his wife, two children and six grandchildren. Although Don was an only child, he was blessed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces & nephews who he immensely enjoyed. Don began his career in finance as a teller with First National Bank in 1953, where he remained for 23 years advancing to Assistant Vice President. He later was employed as the Controller at Bryce Hill Inc. for many years from where he retired. Don was known for his honesty, integrity and trustworthiness. Don was a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God and sang for the Men's Quartet for over 50 years. He was a do-it-yourselfer who loved learning how things worked and was as comfortable elbows deep in a project on his house or car as he was in his banker's suit. He also enjoyed wood working and maintaining his home, yard, and woods behind his house. An avid sports fan, Don loved cheering on his kids and grandkids, rooting for his Ohio teams, as well as playing softball himself into his 60's. Don is survived by his children and their spouses: Chad & Kelly (Davis) Mefford and Kila & Thom Goodfellow, and his grandchildren: Cameron, Braeden, Austin & Abigail Mefford, and Kaitlyn & Grant Goodfellow. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the special friends and families who have blessed them through their visits, thoughts & prayers, and loving support. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11am at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, James Markley officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2024 from 6-8pm at the funeral home, and 30 minutes prior to Saturday's celebration event. Burial will be in Somerford Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





