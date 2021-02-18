MEHAFFIE, William E.



William E. Mehaffie, age 89, of Dayton, OH, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. William was born in Dayton, OH, on February 20, 1931, the son to Melvin and Madeline (Wright) Mehaffie. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S.



Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Dayton, OH, the A.A. S. R. Valley of Dayton, and the A.A.O.O.N.M.S., the VFW and the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Mehaffie, his wife Shirley Mehaffie in 2013, and his son Ron Mehaffie.



William is survived by his children, Cathy (Mike) Swick, Patty (Jim) Toler; his daughter-in-law Jean Cox; his grandchildren, Caitlin (Joel) Vande Boom, Alyssa (Jeff) Unger, Carl (Ashley) Mehaffie, Amanda Toler, Jennifer (Preston) Lonis; his mother, Madeline Mehaffie; his siblings, Marilyn Fultz, Charlene Flick, Michael (Sharon) Mehaffie, and Craig (Diane) Mehaffie; his great-grandchildren, Reece and Thea Vande Boom, Noah Swick, and Cora Jo Mehaffie. Funeral Services are 1pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Michael Mehaffie officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Please log on to www.facebook.com/AndersonFuneral/ to view the live stream of the service. Once the live stream is over, the video will be posted to our Facebook page to be viewed at any time.



