MEHL, Marshall
and Nancy
Celebration of Life for Marshall and Nancy Mehl on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Marshall died
January 24, 2021, and Nancy died January 27, 2021. The
Celebration will take place at Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road,
Middletown, Ohio 45044.
There will be a visitation from 10 am- 11am. The service will follow at 11:00 am. A private burial will be at Mound
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Yankee Road First Church of God. Arrangements
provided by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.
MEHL, Marshall and Nancy
MEHL, Marshall