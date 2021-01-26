MEHL, Marshall Dwight



Marshall Dwight Mehl, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Arlington Pointe Nursing Facility in



Middletown, Ohio. He was born November 10, 1930, in



Liberty Township, Ohio, to



parents, Corwin and Cecelia (Seipe) Mehl, and loving



husband to Nancy (Stone) Mehl. Marshall was a 1948 graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. He grew up working on his father's farm on Kyles Station Road, was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War. Mr. Mehl retired from Armco Steel in 1992 after working 36 years. He was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God in Middletown. Marshall is survived by his wife Nancy (Stone) Mehl; his children, Rena & (John) Schueller, Marsha & (Tim) Fawns, Amy & (Curtis) Jones, Linda Mattingly, Mark & (Lisa) Perdue, Lisa & (Jim) Kohler; sisters, Martha Jane Zecher, Gladys & (Robert) Jones, Julia Koch & Doris Kestermann. He has 11 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. Marshall is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Pam Nelson. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements provided by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the



Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences to the family.

