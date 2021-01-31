MEHL, Nancy

MEHL (Stone), Nancy Lee



Age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Middletown, Ohio. She was born July 9, 1938, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to parents, Oscar and Ethel Stone.



Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. She traveled to several spots around the world with her husband, Marshall, but her favorite was Disney, where she vacationed 27 times.



She retired from Armco Steel and was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God in Middletown.



Nancy is survived by her children, Linda Mattingly, Mark (Lisa) Perdue, Lisa (Jim) Kohler, Rena (John) Schueller, Marsha (Tim) Fawns, Amy (Curtis) Jones and a sister, Carol (John) Bowling. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Marshall Mehl who entered Heaven prior to Nancy on January 24, 2021.



Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements provided by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.



