MEHOFF, Mary

MEHOFF (Stavroff),



Mary Anne



90, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021, after a two year battle with Myasthenia Gravis, surrounded by loving family in Santa Cruz, CA.



Born on August 24, 1930, in Johnstown, PA, Mary was raised in Cincinnati, OH, and graduated from Western Hills High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in early childhood education from the University of Cincinnati. She married Boris Mehoff in 1955 and moved to Springfield, OH, where they raised their family and she taught kindergarten in the Springfield Public School system for 25 years.



Mary loved her husband and daughters, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was devoted to those she loved and would do anything for them. She will be missed deeply by family and friends.



Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Boris M. Mehoff; her parents, Akim and Karenfilka Stavroff, and her sister, Sophie Y. Stavroff. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Bodnar (Mark), Karen Mehoff, Sky, Marsha Mehoff and her grandchildren, Marissa Bodnar, Bo Bodnar, Jazz Monde and Centari Monde.



A private interment was previously held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati.



Mom loved her nurses and aides and we are grateful for the amazing care she received from hospice over several months. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.

