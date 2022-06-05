MEIER, Barbara L.



Age 81, Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Barbara



Meier died peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was a devoted Christian who loved God, her family, and her many friends. She strived to make the world a better place and her family meant everything. She was born July 16, 1940, in Flint, Michigan, where she attended Flint Technical High School. She earned her associates degree from the local community college while working as an executive assistant for General Motors. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Meier, and was happily married for 56 years. She retired from General Motors when she had her daughter. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was her family's biggest cheerleader and fiercest defender. She made life fun and full of adventure for all. She was always willing to include one more in any activity her family was doing. Friends of family were friends of hers.



Giving back to her communities was very important to Barbara. She volunteered extensively in every place she lived. She volunteered in the schools for both her daughter and later her grandchildren. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Hospice, the Children's Hospital, and the United Way. She was very active in her church community. Over the years, she served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and many other positions. She enjoyed golf, bridge, theater, travel and spending time with her daughter's family and the many friends with whom she was blessed.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Meier, her father Alfonso Chavez, and her mother Clara Chavez. She is survived by her daughter Marylou Salmon, son-in-law Peter Salmon, granddaughter Kate Salmon, and grandson Matt



Salmon, who reside in Tipp City, Ohio. Barbara will be greatly missed by all.



A Memorial service will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 West Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371. A Private Family Burial will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs Florida or Tipp City United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Tributes may be shared at



www.sharpfuneralhomes.com