dayton-daily-news logo
X

MEINERS, Kylee

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MEINERS, Kylee Michelle

Kylee Michelle Meiners, age 9 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio,

on January 17, 2012. Kylee

was currently a fourth-grade

student at Bridgeport Elementary School. She attended Branches Church in Loveland, Ohio, and was baptized there by her sister, Jazmin McFalls. Kylee loved being outdoors, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing soccer.

Kylee is survived by her parents, Gary and Sheila Meiners; eighteen siblings, Stephanie (Mickelle), Jessica, Jenny (Tyrell), Sarah (Palmo), Jazmin (Chris), Nikki (Drew), Tory (Tommy), Jill (Rick), Cai, Mariah, Jaylynn, Ashton, Aiden, Mylee, Payton,

Jason Jr., Ayden, and Geovonnie; grandmother, Patrica

Adkins; Jason Lott (Dawn); Valerie; and numerous aunts,

uncles, cousins, and friends. Kylee was preceded in death

by her mother, Jessica N. Adkins.

A celebration of life will be held at Branches Church, 6541 Arborcrest Road, Loveland, Ohio, 45140, on Saturday at

11 AM.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Hope Bible Camp, 3162 Mt. Hope Road, Otway, Ohio, 45657. Condolences can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
PAPADOPOULOS, Konstantine
3
CHANNELL, Etoyle
4
DENSMORE, Lawrence
5
CLARK, Harold
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top