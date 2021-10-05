MELIA, Carolyn Jean



Age 88, born November 21, 1932, passed away surrounded by family, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27.



Carole was born, the seventh of eight children, to Josephine and Ralph Slater on November 21, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio. She excelled as a student at St.



Anthony Catholic School and Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton. Upon graduation, she was employed as Secretary to the President of Rike's Department Store in downtown, Dayton. Fortunately, she took the city bus to and from work, which led her to meet her future husband on the Ewald Circle bus route. Carole and Paul Melia (deceased) married on April 16, 1955, at St. Anthony Catholic Church and raised four



children together in Kettering, Ohio. They were married for sixty-four years. Together, Carole and Paul lived a strong Catholic faith and she devoted much of her energy to her



vocation as wife and mother.



She was a natural & gifted cook, enthusiastic about trying new recipes and adding her own twists to them. Many of these recipes became an important part of family celebrations and traditions that continue to be passed along. She kept many traditions from her youth and created new ones for her growing family. She shared her love through making holidays, special occasions and eventually, family reunions, warm and memorable.



Carole was an integral part of Paul's commercial and fine art business, working as partner, art critic and executive assistant. They fully enjoyed their opportunity to work and travel



together to many states for portrait artwork commissions. She and Paul also shared their love of travel and exploring across Europe including England, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.



In later years, Carole persevered with great inner strength as she experienced increasing health challenges. Upon the death of Paul in 2019, the children honored his wishes that Carole move to Georgia to live near three of their children.



Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Josephine and Ralph Slater; three sisters, Rita Unverferth,



Juanita Dean and Mary Biedenbender; and three brothers, Ralph, Dick and Ray. She is survived by her children; three daughters and their husbands, Terri (Chuck) Hamlin, Lisa (Kyle) Robinson, and Becky (John) Lambert; and a son, Mike, and his wife (Jenifer); a brother and his wife, Joe (Marie);



fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road,



Kettering. Interment beside Paul at Calvary Cemetery in the weeks to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Heart Association.

