Mellas, Constance "Connie"



MELLAS, Constance "Connie", age 91, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at Legacy of Centerville. Connie was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. She was a Sunday School Teacher/Superintendent for The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church School for over 50 years. Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Sam P.; parents, Stephen & Angeline Ellis; sisters, Patsy Tsocaris, Mary Craft and Helen Moraites; brothers, Charles, Harry, Jim, Tony and Glen Ellis. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Mellas of CA; son & daughter-in-law, Peter & Cathy Mellas of IN; grandchildren, Alex & Gabe Mellas, Mandy (Brad) North; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Connie's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



