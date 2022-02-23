MELSON, Marjorie Ann "Marge"



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away February 19, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lawrence N. and



Beulah (King) Wilcox. For many years Marge enjoyed working at Elder Beerman Van Buren and the Walmart on Wilmington Pike. In addition to her



parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene "Gene" Melson and her brother Lawrence Wilcox Jr. Marge is survived by her children, Gary (Suzanne) Melson,



Michael Melson, Kimberly (Tim) Haley; grandchildren Dianna Clark, Jason Melson, Justin Harmon, Ashley Harmon and Ryan Whitaker, along with many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12:30 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Marge will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery beside her beloved Gene. Please visit



