MELTON, Gage W.



21, of New Carlisle passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born December 17, 1999, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Donald W. and Billie (Prater) Melton. Gage enjoyed fishing, cars and skateboarding but above everything he loved spending time with family and friends. Gage is survived by his mother, Billie Melton; his



siblings: Donald W. (Mireya) Melton III, Zachary Melton,



Dillon Melton, Wesley (Alyssa) Henderson and Charley Prater; his best friend, Chance Craft; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and had close relationships with Bev Brummit, Chad Cole and Elysa Allen. Gage is preceded in death by his father, Donald W. Melton II, his grandparents: Charles J. (Barbara) Prater, and Sharon (Chris) Rupert. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky. To view his video and leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com.



