dayton-daily-news logo
X

MENDELSON, Sanford

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MENDELSON, Sanford "Sandy"

Age 77, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Sandy was a graduate of Meadowdale High School and served in the US Army. He enjoyed boating, travel and spending time in Florida. His life's passion was his business Mendelson's and his devotion to the City of Dayton. Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ida

Mendelson. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; son

Harlan Mendelson; daughter Heather (Robin Lensch)

Goodrich; grandchildren, Zach, Sofie and Cate; twin brother, Barry (Anne) Mendelson; sister, Marlene (Terry) Pinsky; brother, Bruce (Rita) Mendelson; brother-in-law, Ben (Ellen)

Neiman; in-laws, Tom and Darlene Lensch; many nieces, nephews and friends, and his four legged "girlfriend" Fifi. A graveside service will be held Monday, 1:00 PM, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top