MENKHAUS, Edward Bradley



Age 43 of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Menkhaus; loving children Easton and Lynze Menkhaus; his parents Edward (Trish) Menkhaus and Tena (Jim) Tyler; father-in-law Bob Spaeth; two brothers Jeff (Alyssa) Menkhaus and Todd (Kaylia) Menkhaus; grandparents Ron and Elizabeth



Menkhaus; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Audrey and George



Hampton; mother-in-law Jane Spaeth; and daughter Lillian Menkhaus. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon, OH 45063 on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Shandon. Full obituary at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

