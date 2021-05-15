dayton-daily-news logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689669-01_0_0000689669-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689669-01_0_0000689669-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MERCER, Caroline Sue "Sue"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">71, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, the daughter of <br/><br/>Elbert and Barbara (Black) Jones, Sr. Sue retired in 2014 from the Springfield Country Club after 20 years. Survivors <br/><br/>include her daughter Pamela Wigal; son-in-law Greg Wigal; grandchildren Ashley and Bryce Butler, Lance Roe and great-grandchildren: Addie, Rylee and Macie Butler; seven brothers and sisters, Loretta Johnston, Don Jones, Larry Jones, Sharon Brake, Dennis Jones and Phyllis Wilcoxen, and numerous <br/><br/>nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her <br/><br/>parents; sisters, Cledith Gross, Darlene Daugherty, and <br/><br/>brothers, Ron Jones and Elbert Jones, Jr.<br/><br/>Sue, devoted herself to helping others, she enjoyed life to the fullest and gave her all for her family. Anyone that knew her had a story of how she made them laugh or went above and beyond to help them in anyway she could. Her kindness and selfless giving left a lasting memory for anyone that knew her.<br/><br/>Private services are being held for family and close friends. <br/><br/>Donations in honor of Sue can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. </font><br/>

