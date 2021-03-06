X

MERCER, RaeDonna Elizabeth

Age 89, passed away on March 3, 2021, in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born to the late Raymond and Ester Fields in

Cincinnati, OH. RaeDonna was a Charter Member of Daybreak Church of Christ in Christian Union and very active in the

denomination with the Ladies ECL, 100 Club and the Camp Meeting Committee. Along with her husband, she pastored several churches in Ohio and surrounding states. She was

employed at the Kobacker Company.

Surviving are her children, Raymond P. (Sherry) Mercer of

Hilliard, OH, Dianna Baughman of Reynoldsburg, OH,

and Teresa A. (Jeff) Blazer of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Paul R. Mercer of Springfield, OH, Peter N. Mercer of Ashville, OH, Christopher L. Baughman of Hebron, OH, Elizabeth R. Baughman of Hebron, OH, Zachary Adams of Springfield, OH and Jayson (Alissa) Chapman of Springfield, OH;

great-grandchildren, Hannah Mercer and Matthew,

MacKenzie, Madelyn Baughman.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband, whom she married on March 18, 1950, Rev. Paul E. Mercer.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Fern Cliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave, Springfield, OH 45504, at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at


