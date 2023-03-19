Merkel, Jennifer S.



age 53, of Miamisburg, formerly of Oakwood, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was born October 20, 1969 in Springfield, OH, the daughter of David and Susan Marshall. Jennifer will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is preceded in death by father and grandparents. Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband of 17 years, Rodger; daughters, Anna Duggan and Katherine Merkel; mother, Susan Meredith; sister, Elizabeth (Brent) Crawford; niece, Sara Crawford; and nephew, Adam Crawford. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:00PM at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A reception for family and friends will follow the service until 4:30pm. If desired, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 or Ohio's Hospice Foundation 7575 Paragon Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 in memory of Jennifer. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

