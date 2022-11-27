MERRITT, Fanny

MERRITT (Charles), Fanny



Age 76, of Xenia, OH, passed away on November 18, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1945, in Williamson, WV, to Ralph and Oma Charles. After high school, Fanny attended Tennessee Temple where she pursued a degree in music with the dream of being a church pianist. While at Tennessee Temple, she met her husband, Fred Merritt. After graduating, they spent the early years of their marriage working in ministry in Columbus, Georgia , and Chattanooga, Tennessee. They had 5 children, Stephen Lee, Brian Charles, Autumn Dawn, Jason Edward and Joy Michelle. Fanny taught music and led the school choir at Grace Baptist Academy in Chattanooga, TN, until they moved to Ohio in 1992. In Ohio, she taught music and led the school choir at Xenia Nazarene Christian School. She later moved to teaching English at Xenia Nazarene until she retired in 2010. Fanny loved the Lord, her family, church music and playing Rook. Fanny was the embodiment of southern hospitality and an amazing cook. She was a warm and welcoming presence in the lives of many. In her last years, she became known around Brookdale Senior Living as a cheery presence with a sweet tooth and a smile for everyone she encountered. Fanny was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Oma (Endicott) Charles and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie and Mable Merritt. Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Fred Merritt, her five children, Steve (and Kris) Merritt, Brian (and Mechele) Merritt, Dawn (and Todd) Entner, Jason (& Melissa) Merritt, and Joy (and Steve) Bannen as well as 13 grandchildren, Nathan (and Savannah) Merritt, Ryan Merritt, Parker Merritt, Piper Merritt, Josiah Entner, Grace Entner, Mia Entner, Daniel Entner, Jonathan Merritt, Madalyn Merritt, Keeleigh Bannen, Elizabeth Bannen, and Olivia Bannen. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, OH, with a funeral service immediately following. The funeral will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. There will be a graveside service for her burial on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga, TN. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Fanny's name to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a special memory of Fanny or message with her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com