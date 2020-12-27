MERRITT, Ferman Merritt "Shorty"



Age 88 was called home



December 15, 2020. A native of Homer, LA. Preceded in death by his parents, William & Eva Merritt; four sisters, two brothers; and a son. Ferman founded F & M Hauling, which served the Dayton area's



bustling housing construction industry from the 60's – 80's. He was later active with



Dayton's Southwest Priority Board, and became a member of Phillips Temple C.M.E Church, where he became an invaluable usher and trustee. Survived by his wife of over 60 years, Lucretia; son, Robert Brown; two daughters, Latischa (John and daughter Kacey Hanson) Hanson and Balisha Merritt; grandchildren, Robyn Roberts, Michael Scott, Jr., El-Asa Crawford, El-Ayanna



Crawford, Asante Crawford; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of close friends. Services 11:30 A.M.,



Monday, December 28, 2020, at Phillips Temple CME Church. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



