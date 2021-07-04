MESCHER, Jerome Robert



Born May 25, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald Paul Mescher and Joanne Vivian (Strukamp) Mescher and died July 2, 2021, at Kemper House, Worthington, Ohio. He earned a B.S. Industrial Arts from Eastern Kentucky University; Teacher Education Program K-6 Certificate from University of North Carolina at Asheville; M.A. Education from Western Carolina University; and a PhD. in Philosophy (Educational Theory and Practice) from The Ohio State University. Dr. Jerome Mescher was a passionate, devoted educator who was highly respected as a teacher and mentor. He contributed richly to the Hilliard City Schools' educational environment both professionally and personally and leaves a lasting legacy. Dr. Mescher served in the elementary curriculum department as the science/math



instructional leader responsible for leading professional development in the design and implementation of quality curriculum and innovative learning experiences.



Jerome served in the Peace Corps in Malawi from 1982-85 alongside his wife Diane. He was a Columbus Marathon



Masters division winner in 2005 (2:45:22), and completed 10 marathons. He enjoyed visiting National Parks, and he has been to all 50 states. Jerome loved to be outside, especially in the mountains. He spent many summer vacations exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway and camping in the Pisgah National Forest with his family. Jerome regularly looked forward to football season to watch The Ohio State Buckeyes, and always cheered on the North Carolina Tar Heels during basketball season. He was an avid runner, enjoyed bike rides, and loved to stay active. He loved his music, and always found time to dance. Above all, he loved his family and was proud to have raised 3 kids with his wife Diane. He was a wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Son. Jerome had a great sense of humor, and always knew how to make his loved ones laugh. Jerome's family would like to express their gratitude to the support of the Alzheimer's Association, and to the entire staff at Kemper House (Worthington) for the unwavering support and care through his last months. They would also like to thank the dedicated care of Capital City Hospice. Preceded in death by his father Donald. Survived by his wife Diane Lynn (Simmons) Mescher; children: Linley, Eric (fiancee Kelsey Bradley), and Jodi Mescher; mother Joanne Vivian (Strukamp) Mescher;



siblings Steve (Teresa), Ken (Patti Hale), Janet (Doug) Bruggeman, William (Sindie Johnson), and John (Julie);



numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation open to the public will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 8th, at Schoedinger



Dublin Funeral Home, 5980 Perimeter Dr. A Celebration of Life in honor of Jerome will be held at the same location at 11am on Friday, July 9th. Family would like memories to be shared at: https://memorymaker.tv/Events/recorder.html?hekvk



Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation (Trails & Views Forever Program) in his memory.

