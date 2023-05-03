Mescher, Leander F. "Jack"



Mescher, Leander F. "Jack," age 103 of Clayton, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jack was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #571 in Maria Stein. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his children: Lora Mescher, Lynn Mescher, Dan Mescher, Lisa (Curt Hefelfinger) Mescher, Ron (April) Mescher, daughter-in-law: Jan Mansfield, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister: Marie Schmidt, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Carol V. (Vehorn) Mescher, parents: William and Anna (Overman) Mescher, son: Steven Mescher, grandson: Cole Johns and siblings: Rita Sullivan, George Mescher, John Mescher, Paul Mescher, Thomas Mescher, Albert Mescher, Alvin Mescher, Alvina Kuether, Agnes Hoying and Grace Selhorst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Father Tony Fortman, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Precious Blood Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

