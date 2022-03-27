dayton-daily-news logo
X

MESSER, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MESSER,

William Dean, M.D.

Age 67, of Trotwood, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Bill was born in Dayton, on February 13, 1955, to the late Wood and Nancy Messer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Messer. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bertha Messer;

children, Melanie Custon, Nathan (Kim) Messer, and Jennifer Messer; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous friends, family, and patients who love him and were loved by him in return. Services are pending at this time, please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com for more information and to leave his family a special message.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
FAULKNER, DARYL
4
GRACE, Terry
5
FOWLER, Judith
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top