MESSHAM, Robert Brian



Age 47 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his



loving family. He was born on October 19, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio. Brian was a member of the New Vine Community Church in Franklin. Preceded in death by his brother Matthew "Matt" Todd Messham in 2018. He is survived by his loving



parents Robert E. Jr., and Sue A. (Engelauf) Messham, his sister Christa Sue Messham-Faust and husband Rick, 5 children Alex Messham and his mother Marcia Miarer-Roberts, Avery Banks (Messham), Jude, Zoe, and Noah Messham, and their mother Sara (Marinich) Messham, his niece Madisson C. Messham, nephew Luke M. Thomas, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Normandy



United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 with Rev. John Guliano and Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) at the church on Friday. Procession will take place following the Celebration of Life service to David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH. If so, desired



memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Brian's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share online



condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.

