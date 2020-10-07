MESSMORE, Jean

MESSMORE (Shotwell), Jean Anne Age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence with her sons and sister-in-law, Rhonda Perry, by her side. Jean was born on November 26, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Helen Shotwell in Franklin, Ohio. Jean retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2003 after almost 37 years of service working at NASIC. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother David and her husband James Raymond. She is survived by her sons, James Brian (Susan Hendricks) Messmore of Cincinnati, OH; Michael (Ann) Messmore of Toledo, WA. 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter Lesa (David) Alsobrook of Middletown. Jean is also survived by a sister-in-law Joy Shotwell of Middletown. Special brother and sister-in-law Perry (Rhonda) Gray of Lebanon, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Warren County Humane Association, 230 Cook Rd., Lebanon, OH. At the request of Jean there will be no services. However there will be a celebration of life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Science in 2021 with date TBA.

