METCALF, Karen Sue



Age 63 passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Karen was born August 6, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio, and was the daughter of Earl and Betty Metcalf, both of whom preceded her in death. Karen led a quiet life that was full of many friends. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, going out to eat, and redecorating her house. She loved animals and had special relationships with the two beloved dogs in her life, Amy and Suki. She was kind to most everyone, and had a great sense of humor, characterized by an infectious giggle. She greeted everyone who came to her door enthusiastically, and treated them like special guests while they visited. Karen will be missed by many in the Hamilton community, most notably her friends at PLAN, her treasured neighbor Mary Ruehl, and her cherished friend Wanda Harris, friends who enjoyed Karen's fun-loving nature and kindness, and who looked out for her like family. Visitation for Karen will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

