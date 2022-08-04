METCALF, Saundra

METCALF (Payne),



Saundra J.



Age 75, of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Funeral service 12-noon Saturday, August 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am - 12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Greencastle Cemetery.

