METCALF, Saundra

METCALF (Payne),
Saundra J.
Age 75, of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Funeral service 12-noon Saturday, August 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am - 12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Greencastle Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
