METCALFE,



Thomas Edward



Age 81, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on February 5, 2021. Tom was a very loving and dedicated father who enjoyed taking care of his dog, Katie. He was a proud prison guard for many years, retiring as the first shift commander from Lebanon Correctional Institution, known as Captain Metcalfe. Later he became a successful real estate agent for Century 21 until his passing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Juanita



Metcalfe and his parents, Roscoe and Mary Metcalfe, Emily and Eldon Wright; his siblings, Richard, Jerry, and Dorothy. He is survived by his children, Luwanna (Larry) Heet, Wanda (John) Day, Shelly Rice, and Tom (Cathy) Metcalfe; his grandchildren, Chelsea, Andrew, Alan, Maxx, Travis, and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Alaina, Logan, Olive, Margot, Paisley, Harlow, and Memphis; his sister, Becky Wright. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Arun Sendilnathan, Dr. JB Winters, Christine Leak NP, and all the staff at Hospice of Hamilton for their care and support.



Memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paradise in the Sky, 9580 Westenbarger Dr., Mt Vernon, OH 43050. www.rosehillfunerals.com.

