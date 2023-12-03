Metz, Christine

Metz (Frantz), Christine



Christine Metz, 97 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away, Friday, December 1, 2023 in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born February 7, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Frantz) Plank. Christine was a 1944 graduate of Lawrenceville High School. She was the owner and designer of Custom Lettering. Christine enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Josh) Richards and Dianne Sothard, her son, Donald (Karla) Metz; grandchildren, Lindsay, Wally III, Mike, Noel, Heather, Jennifer and Alex; her great grandchildren, Mikenzie, Caleb, Caitlyn, Kobe, Wally IV, Wyatt, Theo and Juliana; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul Metz and her sisters, Isabel Devers and Virginia Fuller. The family would like to thank the staff of the Springfield Masonic Community for the wonderful care given to their mother. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in Vale Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio with Father Derrick Fetz officiating. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



