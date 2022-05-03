dayton-daily-news logo
METZ, Nellie

93, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Wooded Glen Health Campus, Springfield, Ohio.

Nellie was born March 19, 1929, in Mingo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Milroy and Debbie (Poland) Metz.

Nellie is survived by her siblings, Wesley Metz and Ida Mae (Dick) Huffman; as well as several nieces and nephews, Steve (Bea) Metz, Kristi (Bill) Harrington, Debbie (Kevin)

Snyder, Mark (Jane) Huffman, Patsy (Tim) Campbell, Lenny Rowe, Wayne Rowe and Bruce Metz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles (Donna) Metz, Mary Alice (Lenorad) Rowe and Frank (Ruby) Metz; sister-in-law, Jo Metz; and nephew, Mike Metz.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Mark Hackworth

officiating. Per Nellie's wishes, please dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to His Extended Hands,1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072.

Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.vernonfh.com


