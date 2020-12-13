X

METZGER, William

METZGER, Sr.,

William E."Bill"

William "Bill" E. Metzger, Sr., 73, of Springfield, passed away December 9, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born January 29, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Francis and Elenora Irene (Beard) Metzger. Bill attended the Westside Christian Community Church. He had worked at

Robbins & Myers for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the Union Club and the Eagles, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors

include three children, William (Kristy) Metzger Jr., Michael Metzger, and Charity (Kenneth) Robinson; grandchildren,

Emily, Stacey (Eric), Jessica, Nathan, Edward, Kasey, Ashley, Amanda, and Mathew; numerous great-grandchildren;

siblings, Sidney (Wyllie) Metzger, John (Jane) Metzger, Patrick Roberts, and Nancy Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Linda L. Metzger on December 15, 2016; a daughter, Melinda Sue Metzger; siblings, Susan Hawk and James Metzger; and his

parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Joel Zimmerman officiating. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

