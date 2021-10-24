MEYER, Delores



Fairfield – Delores Meyer. Beloved wife of the late William Meyer for 45 years. Devoted mother of Lani (Carl) Meyer Wildow. Cherished grandmother of Alex Wildow. Loving sister of William N. Whipkey, Eugene L. (Diane) Whipkey, Mark A. (Anetta) Whipkey, and Carol M. Lane. Delores passed away on October 21, 2021, at the age of 81 years. Retired from Graham School after 25 years in food service. Attended Winton Road First Church of God. Enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Alex. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25th from 3 PM until time of Funeral Service at 4 PM



at Winton Road First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

