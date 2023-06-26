Meyer, Gary W.



Gary W. Meyer, 79, formally of Brookville, Ohio passed away at his current residence in Parachute, Colorado, June 4th 2023.



Gary and his Dad enjoyed the outdoors, whether they were riding horses, fishing for dinner, or hunting elk. Gary especially loved eating steak, Aunt Olive's Sprite Cake, and Jean Singleton's Peanut Butter Fudge.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Glenna and Art Meyer, of Brookville, Ohio, paternal Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. William Meyer, of Brookville, Ohio, and maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Elias Bridenbaugh, of Verona, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 823 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO, or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio.



