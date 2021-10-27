MEYER, Janice LaDonna



Age 71, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2021.



Jan, who grew up alongside her sister in the family's Sidney, Ohio, hardware store, continued in the "family business" working with equipment and tools at Sidney's Monarch



Machine Tool Company and then ultimately retired after 25 years of service as a tool crib tech from Pall Aeropower in Fort Myers, Florida.



Jan, and her soulmate of 26 years, Charles "Steve" Idle, settled to the warm temperatures of Cape Coral, Florida, in 1988.



After retirement and Steve's passing, Jan made Knoxville,



Tennessee, home in 2015. Jan was an explorer at heart and a lover of all animals. Gardening, trying new restaurants and traveling were just a few of her favorite activities. At the time of her passing, she was busy planning a cruise.



She is preceded in death by longtime love, Steve, her parents Joe and Lucille Meyer of Sidney, Ohio, and very recently her sister, Patricia Meyer Schiely, also of Knoxville, Tennessee.



Jan is survived by her nephew, Russell Reynolds (Tina) of Dayton, Ohio, niece Cynthia Reynolds of Knoxville, Tennessee, and her beloved dog, Zoey.



A celebration of life for both Jan and her sister, Pat, will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm, with a service for the sisters at 7 pm. Pastor Travis Whitman will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, you can honor Jan's memory by sending donations to Horse Haven of Tennessee (https://horsehaventn.org/) or Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee



(https://www.sbret.com/).

