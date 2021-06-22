MEYER, Robert T. "Bob"



Bob Meyer went home to be with God on June 10, 2021. Preceding him in death: Bob's parents, Joe and Theresa Meyer; brother-in-law, Mike Yost; sister, Marie Hagan (Mark).



Those remaining to cherish Bob's memory: Wife, Kathy; sister, Terri Stumpf; brother, Bill Meyer (Sarah); sister, Cathy Yost; brother-in-law, John Huddleson (Lynn); Cliff Patterson (Jenny), Mike Huddleson and many relatives, friends and neighbors.



The family will receive friends, 6 p.m. – until time of prayer service (7 p.m.), Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Avance



Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield, with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd.


