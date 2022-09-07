MEYER, Ruth

MEYER, CPPS,



Sister Ruth Ann



93, died Sept. 5 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in 1928, in New Cleveland, OH, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, OH, in 1946. For 76 years, she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be vaccinated or wear a mask.



Sister Ruth Ann taught at St. Mark Elementary and Regina High School in Cincinnati, and St. Mary Elementary and High Schools in Phoenix, AZ. Teaching mathematics at Carroll High School in Dayton for 9 years, and 30 years as professor and professor emerita of mathematics and statistics at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, were her most meaningful experiences as an educator. In retirement Sister continued to serve others.



Sister Ruth Ann joins her parents and 4 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and a large family of nieces and nephews. Her gentle presence will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com