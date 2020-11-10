MEYERS, Wilma



Wilma Meyers, age 90 of Hamilton, left here and went to her home in Heaven on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 22, 1929, to Robert "Bob" and Nina (Riley) Hatton. On August 26, 1950, in Hamilton she married Clarence Meyers and he preceded her in death in 2008.



Wilma is survived by her three children, Michaele (Bauman) Potter, Nancy (Meyers) Wical, and Edward Meyers; her grandchilden, Eric (Betsy Hatfield) Meyers, Tammy (Bill Kacsir) Blackburn, and David Meyers; great-grandchildren, Eric C. Meyers, Abel Meyers, Jessica Schumaker, and Joshua Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Katherine that passed at birth; a cousin, Jerry Riley, in which she considered her brother; a great-grandson that was two months old, Karine Ashcraft; and two loving sons-in-laws, Ty Wical and Leroy Potter.



Wilma loved her lord and savior, reading her bible, and praying for her family and the unsaved. She loved anything that involved her family including, holidays, cooking, vacation, camping, and playing games, especially playing cards. Her home church was Millville Avenue Church of God up until she was unable to attend.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

