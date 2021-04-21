MICHAEL, Betty Jane



95 of Celebration, FL, formerly of Gano, OH, passed away on April 12, 2021. She was born on April 22, 1925, to the late John and Mabel Shewalter.



Betty attended Union Township High School and then went to the University of



Cincinnati College of Nursing. Betty was a nurse in the United States Navy and served in many different medical roles at



various hospitals such as John Hopkins, Cincinnati Veterans, and Cincinnati General Hospitals. She was awarded the Laura Rosnagle Alumni Service Award by the College of Nursing and Health, University of Cincinnati in 2000. Betty Jane Shewalter married John Arthur Michael on June 14, 1958. They were married for 48 years until John's passing on November 25, 2006. They had two children: David John Michael, Angela is his wife and Elizabeth Jane Michael Lau, Christopher is her husband. They had two grandchildren: Alejandro and Alvaro. Betty is preceded in death by her siblings, Roberta and Virginia. A visitation will take place on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 10 until the time of funeral service at 11am at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Brookside West Chester, OH, Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The John and Betty Michael Autobiographical Lecture Series at Miami University, University of Cincinnati College of Nursing, Vitas Hospice Foundation or an organization of your choice.

