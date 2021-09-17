MICHAELS, Jerry W.



Born in Caryville, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 72 from COVID-19 complications on 9/14/2021, at Soin Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christine (Gottschall); four daughters, Shannon (Robert) Hays-Raper, Robin Michaels, Britten (Christopher) Cooney, and Sara



Michaels. He immensely enjoyed his five devoted grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew and Ellie Haines, Corin and Liam Cooney. "Papa Jerry" encouraged them in their sports and activities. Survived by his sister Carolyn; brothers, David (Jvonne), Sam; and in-laws, Lynne and John Zeisler, Sue Sullivan, Lee and Tammy Gottschall, and many caring nieces and nephews.



Jerry was a real estate broker for over 48 years. He was retired from teaching real estate classes and custom building homes. Jerry was an avid collector of classic cars, and over the years gained many great collector friends. Jerry served as judge for the National Corvette Restorers Society and proved his expertise by receiving Top Flight Awards on cars he restored. Many thanks to Jerry's great friend and pastor, Paul Santoro. A



memorial service gathering for friends and family will be held on Sunday, September 19th, 2 – 4 pm at Christ's Church, 3370 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ's Church. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com