MICHAELS,



Ralph Stephen "Bud"



Ralph Stephen "Bud" Michaels, born August 8, 1959, was Promoted to Glory on October 1, 2020. Bud lived a full life and never passed an opportunity to sit with his family and friends to enjoy casting a line for the ultimate catch, or to pitch a tent and campout under the stars. Bud is survived by his



family; sisters Jan Michaels, Jane (Eric) Fiessinger; niece, Erica Fiessinger; nephews, Matt and Greg (Tasha) Fiessinger; great-nieces, Victoria Fiessinger, Ryelynn Smith, Savannah Fiessinger and Brooklynn Fiessinger. Bud was preceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mattie Michaels. A Celebration of Life Service will be broadcast live on Facebook at www.samiddletown.org on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7:00pm. Donations and condolences may be offered to The Salvation Army Middletown at 1914 First Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044 and The Salvation Army Lexington, Ky, at 736 W. Main Lexington, Ky 40508.


