MICHEL, Urban L.



Age 96 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School class of 1942 and a veteran of WWII having proudly served in the U.S. Navy on USS Texas. Urban retired as Fire Chief from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base - Area B Fire Department with over 33 years of service. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he also worked for 10 years for the church and St. Rita Catholic School. Urban volunteered at the Dustin House Adult Day Center and Brunner Learning Center. He



enjoyed spending time with his family and bike riding. He is survived by his children: Bill (Julie) Michel, Kathy (Jon) Christner, Jerry (Carol) Michel, Mary Lou (Dana) Schwieterman, John (Caroline) Michel, Ted (Belinda) Michel, Jenny (Guy) Spidel, Paul (Lynn) Michel, Molly (Garry) Brunk, Chris (Brenda) Michel, 32 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Janet (Karl) Michel, sons: Bobby and Jim Michel, daughter: Patty Michel, twin grandchildren: Nathan and Daniel Michel, parents: Louis and Henrietta (Hunkler)



Michel, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N. Main St.) with Fr. Gene Vonderhaar as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church or



Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

