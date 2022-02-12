PENCE, Michelle Renee



Michelle Renee Pence, age 39 of Seven Mile, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Michelle was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 22, 1982, to Beverly (Barker) Pence and the late Steve Pence. Michelle was a graduate of Edgewood High School, Class of 2000. She went on to attend Butler Tech and earned her STNA certificate. She worked at Wellington Manor and later at Glen Meadows. Michelle was also a full-time mom that loved her kids and her family. Michelle was also a dedicated Bengals fan. Michelle will be remembered for the love, loyalty and dedication that she had for her family and friends. Michelle is survived by her children, Brooklynn Pence and Brody Bowers; her mother, Beverly Pence; her grandmother, Anita Stewart; her companion, Josh Terry; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and close friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Steve Pence. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of her Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Michelle's honor may be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation at



ww.chargesyndrome.org