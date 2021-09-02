dayton-daily-news logo
MICKLER, Darlene

MICKLER (Lyons),

Darlene Frances

Age 58, of Channelview, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories loving husband, Willie; son, William; daughter, LaToya; 4 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. Homegoing service Tuesday, September 7 at

Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation at 1pm. Service at 2 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

