MIDDENDORP, Mary

MIDDENDORP (Boeke), Mary Ann



On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Mary Ann (Boeke) Middendorp, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of eighty-eight. She lived with joy and had a spark of fun in everything she did. Mary Ann was born on April 5, 1932, in



Greenville, Ohio, to Linus and



Mildred Boeke. She was the oldest of six children. She was a devoted wife to Andrew and loving mother to two sons and three daughters. Her deep faith and love for her family were touchstones throughout her life. Mary Ann was kind to everyone. She was that person who smiles and talks with you in the checkout line; the one who always speaks to small children offering an encouraging word. She worked at Roesch Library at the University of



Dayton and loved it. She vigorously made her daily mile walk to the bus stop, and over the years gathered around her a group of bus buddies and knew all the drivers by name. She had an easy smile that made family, friends and strangers alike all feel welcome. Often excited, but always the lady she would often exclaim with a twinkle in her eye: "Oh! Fudgey Wudgey!" She knew the deep satisfaction of having and



loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved tending her flower garden and indoor plants. She loved to dance, and even danced lying in her bed in her very last days. She touched so many lives with her goodness and generous spirit. Her spirit and memory will be cherished forever. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father Linus, mother



Mildred and her sister Janice O'Malley. She is survived by her husband Andrew and her children, Michael (Jennifer) Dobbins of LaCrosse, WI, Thomas (Sherry) Dobbins of Sugar Camp, WI, Beth (Joby) Taylor of Baltimore, MD, Kathleen (Bryon) Foster of Springboro, OH, and Carol (Peter) Topaz of Salem, OR. Her dear grandchildren, Nicholas (Ginny), Samantha (Jacob),



Christopher (Hannah), Timothy (Gretchen), Heather,



Alexander, Evan, Isabel, Katherine, Ashley, and Addison and her great-grandchildren, Ruxin, Maddax, Parker and Zoey loved her and will treasure her memory. She is also survived by her sisters Rosalind Boeke, Kathleen (Robert) Quaglieri, Jeanne Boeke, and her brother Joseph (Ann) Boeke, and brother-in-law George O'Malley. She will be remembered fondly by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio, on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Mary Ann and Andy's home parish, Church of the Incarnation in Centerville OH on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Flowers or donations can be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

