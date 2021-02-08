MIDDLETON, Yvonne



Age 83, of Xenia, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Cedarville. She was born June 24, 1937, in Rockhold,



Kentucky, the daughter of Monroe and Azalie (Stewart) Hubbs.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,



Millard Middleton; and



siblings, Debbie Coker, Melvin Hubbs, Frances Slappey, Phyllis Hubbs, and Frank Hubbs.



She is survived by her children, Angela (Doctor) Plemmons of Cedarville, Rodney (Lou Ann) Middleton of Ft. Worth, TX, and Lisa Middleton of Fairborn; siblings, Mark Hubbs and Freda Bracht; 6 grandchildren and her good friend, Paul Wong of Huber Heights; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Yvonne retired from McCroys in Fairborn. She enjoyed flower gardening and crocheting. She was a sports fan, especially supportive of Cincinnati Reds Baseball and the Kentucky



Wildcats. She and her late husband used to winter in Florida and Yvonne loved walking along the beach.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



Her services will be held at a later date. She will be interred with her husband at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 statewide mandate, social distancing and masks will be



required.

