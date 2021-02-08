X

MIDDLETON, Yvonne

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MIDDLETON, Yvonne

Age 83, of Xenia, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Cedarville. She was born June 24, 1937, in Rockhold,

Kentucky, the daughter of Monroe and Azalie (Stewart) Hubbs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,

Millard Middleton; and

siblings, Debbie Coker, Melvin Hubbs, Frances Slappey, Phyllis Hubbs, and Frank Hubbs.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Doctor) Plemmons of Cedarville, Rodney (Lou Ann) Middleton of Ft. Worth, TX, and Lisa Middleton of Fairborn; siblings, Mark Hubbs and Freda Bracht; 6 grandchildren and her good friend, Paul Wong of Huber Heights; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Yvonne retired from McCroys in Fairborn. She enjoyed flower gardening and crocheting. She was a sports fan, especially supportive of Cincinnati Reds Baseball and the Kentucky

Wildcats. She and her late husband used to winter in Florida and Yvonne loved walking along the beach.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Her services will be held at a later date. She will be interred with her husband at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 statewide mandate, social distancing and masks will be

required.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.