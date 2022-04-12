Miesse, Frank

MIESSE, Dr. Frank M.



90, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to be with his Lord on April 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Frank was born on May 2, 1931, in Celina, Ohio, the son of the late Miletus and Lelah (Newcomb) Miesse. He was called into the ministry in 1950 and after college, founded the Celina Baptist Temple in Celina, Ohio, where he pastored for many years before going to Springfield, starting his ministry there as he always said with "seven cents in his pocket, an old clunker Edsel, and knocking on 100 doors a day". Pastor Miesse founded and pastored the Bible Baptist Church on Lafayette Avenue, the highest point in Springfield, which he affectionately called the "church on the hill". He served as an evangelist, pastor,



Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and song leader in many churches throughout the years, looking to Christ in all he did. With his wife and his faith in God at the forefront, Dr. Miesse founded and owned Miesse's Herbs, through which he served the health needs of the community for over 50 years as a



naturopathic practitioner, master herbalist, iridologist, and representative of Shaklee, Nature's Sunshine Products, and Pure Herbs, and he was a renowned lecturer on natural health, invited to speak worldwide. Frank is survived by 5 children: Rickey Miesse (Gail), Debbie Hatten (Jack), Kent Miesse (Tanya), Brent Miesse (Roseanne), and Jock Calvin Miesse (Su). He was a loving, godly grandfather, and inspiration to his 23 grandchildren: Autumn, Liberty, Jason, Rickey Jr., Heidi, Mark, Wendy, Suzanne, Sam, Damon, Erica, Brett, Kenya, Kent Jr. "Buddy", Frankie, Andrew, Brittney, Kaitlyn, Sydney and Nik; 50 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Miesse of Celina. Dr. Miesse was



preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Irene; a daughter, Vicki "Sissy" Conley; son-in-law, Gareth Conley; daughter-in-law, Jan (Booghier) Miesse, his brothers, Miletus Miesse, Jr., and Dan Miesse and sister-in-law, RoseAnn (Thomas) Miesse, all of Celina, and three granddaughters, Jill (Miesse) Jensen and Nikki and Molly Miesse. Visitation will be held on



Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5-7p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



