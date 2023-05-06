Mikolanis, Annetta

Mikolanis (Egan), Annetta Yvonne



Passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Annetta was born July 27th, 1941, to Leonard and Dorothy (Wonderlin) Egan in Philadelphia, PA. She was the middle sister to Dorothy Jane (Stowe) and Mary Ann (Brown).



After graduating from Upper Darby Senior High near Philadelphia, PA, Annetta joined the US Air Force as a WAF (Women in the Air Force) in 1960. Working as a WAF flight attendant, Annetta met her future husband, Aloysius (Al) Mikolanis, who was piloting her flight to Europe on New Year's Eve 1960. They were married in October 1961. She now joins him in heaven after 34 years of separation.



She was the loving mother of Mike (Sharon), Mark (Mary), and Susan Whittaker (Roy), the beloved grandmother of four (Christopher, Stephen, Kristina, Allie), great-grandmother of one (Cayden).



While raising her children, Annetta attended Wright State University, graduating cum laude with a Masters of Geology in 1976. After teaching 33 years at Northridge High School, she retired in June 2009. She began her career as a high school science teacher and retired as the district Media Specialist responsible for 5 school libraries. During her tenure at Northridge, Annetta served as an Advisor to several school organizations/clubs, Vice President to the teacher's association, and Head of the Science Department.



Annetta had a huge smile, a great sense of humor (even through her final days), and a tremendous generosity to all animals. Beyond her love of family (whether by blood or not), she had a heart for education and justice.

