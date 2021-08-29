MIKULA, Joseph J.



70, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Joe is survived by his siblings, Mary, James, Stephen and Thomas. Prayer



Service will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 - 11:00. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com