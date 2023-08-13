Mildon, Lois Arlene



Lois Arlene Mildon, age 91, of Dayton, passed away at Hospice of Dayton, after a brief illness on August 5, 2023. Lois was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 31, 1932 to the late Walter Douglas Ansley and LaVerne Poteet. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith B. Mildon; son, Douglas Keith Mildon; and her daughter, Marlece Mildon Dyer. She is survived by daughter, Valaine Mildon Faul; daughter-in-law, Christie Mildon; sister, Kathy (Jim) Kovarik; grandchildren, Steven (Shawna)Tracy Clary, Leslie Arlene Clary Pegram, Paul Jerimy Clary, Michelle (Josh) Mildon Sweigart, Colette Nicole Looney, Aubrey (Chris) Simone Homan and Darick Leslie Faul; 12 great-grandchildren; close family friend, Jeff Marks; and many other loving family and friends. Lois grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and California. She graduated from Ogden High School and trained in Business School. She married Keith Mildon in 1949 and they were married for 62 years. Lois was a homemaker and worked in the secretarial field in many capacities in Utah and Ohio. Donations may be made in Lois' memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio.



Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00pm on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where services will begin at 1:00pm. Lois will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery.



